Construction underway for on-farm dairy RNG project

Renewable Dairy Fuels (RDF), a business unit of AMP Americas, announced from the recent 2018 Rethink Methane Symposium that construction is underway on the country’s largest on-farm anaerobic digester-to-vehicle fuel operation.

Located in Fair Oaks, IN, the dairy project will be the company’s second biogas facility producing renewable natural gas from dairy waste for transportation fuel. Amp Americas received the first dairy waste-to-vehicle fuel pathway certified by California's Air Resources Board (CARB) for its first RNG project at Fair Oaks Farms in northwest Indiana.

The new facility will be 50% larger than RDF’s operation at Fair Oaks Farms and will be operational this summer, the company noted. The site is just a few miles from Fair Oaks Farms.

Every day, three digesters located at three dairy farms will convert 950 tons of dairy waste from 16,000 head of milking cows into renewable transportation fuel. The RNG will then be injected into the NIPSCO pipeline. Each of the digesters is a DVO, Inc. designed and built Mixed Plug Flow digester, the company explained.

“Transportation is now the largest source of greenhouse gases in the U.S., and a major source of smog-causing pollution. It is more important than ever to drive further adoption of clean and efficient domestic RNG within the trucking industry,” said Grant Zimmerman, CEO at AMP Americas. “There isn’t enough RNG being produced to meet customer demand. Our new project will help make strong headway toward closing the supply gap.”