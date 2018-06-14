Fleetcor to manage Casey's fuel card program

Fleetcor Technologies, a global provider of commercial payment solutions, has entered into a contract with Casey’s General Stores, the fourth largest convenience store chain in the U.S. Through the agreement, Fleetcor will manage the private-label corporate fuel card program for all of Casey’s retail locations nationwide.

Casey’s General Stores owns and operates a chain of 2,074 convenience stores in sixteen states that offer gasoline and freshly-prepared foods to customers. Under the agreement, Fleetcor will manage and provide a variety of services supporting Casey’s General Store-branded fuel card from initial sales to back-end system processing, billing and customer service. Fleetcor will begin selling the product to new commercial card customers immediately and will convert Casey’s existing commercial card customers to the new program in the fall.

“We’re thrilled that Casey’s selected us to be their exclusive fuel card partner,” said Ron Clarke, Fleetcor chairman and CEO. “We look forward to a long, successful relationship with Casey’s as the company continues to expand its presence in the commercial fuel space.”

“The new commercial fuel card program with FLEETCOR provides our customers enhanced capabilities and convenience,” said Terry Handley, the Fleetcor CEO. “We’re certain that this partnership will help us scale and grow our fuel card business.”