Fuel prices continue June slide

June has been a good month for pump prices – relatively speaking.

For the fourth week in a row, the average U.S. price for on-highway diesel and retail gasoline fell, retreating from their Memorial Day week highs of 2018, according to data tracked by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The average price for diesel in the U.S. dropped 2.8 cents this past week to $3.216 per gallon on Monday, June 25, according to EIA. Monday's national average is 7.2 cents less than the 2018 peak of $3.288 on May 28. Gasoline has seen a larger drop in prices across the U.S. It was down to $2.833 per gallon on Monday – a 12.9 cent fall from its peak of $2.962 on May 28. This past week, U.S. retail gasoline averages fell 4.6 cents per gallon.

This week's EIA report still shows that truckers and consumers are paying considerably more at the pump in 2018 than they were last year. On-highway diesel prices are up 75.1 cents per gallon compared to this week in 2017; gasoline is up 54.5 cents.

Looking at regional diesel prices, the Gulf Coast (-3.8 cents), Lower Atlantic (-3.5 cents) and Midwest (-3 cents) saw the biggest decreases in pump prices this week, according to EIA. The Midwest saw the biggest regional decrease in gasoline prices (-7.3 cents), along with the Lower Atlantic (-4.4 cents) and Gulf Coast (-3.9 cents).

Here is a look at the week-over-week on-highway diesel prices in every region of the U.S., as EIA reported on Monday night:

East Coast: $3.215 (down 2.5¢) New England: $3.281 (down 0.9¢) Central Atlantic: $3.380 (down 1.7¢) Lower Atlantic: $3.086 (down 3.5¢)

$3.321 (down 1.8¢) West Coast: $3.735 (down 1.8¢) West Coast less California: $3.453 (down 2¢) California: $3.959 (down 1.7¢)

