PERC propane autogas Photo: PERC
Running Green>Fuel

PERC plans propane autogas benefits demo at Work Truck Show

PERC will host an interactive activity with prize giveaways for attendees in its booth that will help participants visualize the emissions reductions offered by propane autogas vehicles.

Fleet owners and managers will have the chance to learn how propane autogas reduces a fleet’s emissions profile and its total-cost-of-ownership during the NTEA Work Truck Show from March 6 to 9 in Indianapolis.

“New emissions data is showing that propane autogas fleet vehicles are reducing greenhouse gas, NOx, and SOx emissions compared to other fuels, and we have some fun things planned in our booth for attendees to highlight these impressive data points,” said Michael Taylor, director of autogas business development at the Propane Education & Research Council. “We invite show attendees to stop by the PERC booth, learn a little about propane autogas vehicles, and have some fun in the process.”

Also in its booth, PERC will have propane autogas vehicles and equipment on display, which will include:

Another way attendees can learn more about the benefits of propane autogas will be during the Green Truck Summit. Taylor will host an educational breakout session at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7. The session, titled “A Clean Fuel at the Best Overall Cost” will focus on propane autogas’ role in cost-effective emissions reductions for fleets of all sizes. Fleet managers will be present to give the audience a first-hand account of their own experiences operating propane autogas vehicles.

To learn more about the benefits of propane autogas for vehicle fleets before the show, visit propane.com/on-road-fleets.

