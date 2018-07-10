Pump prices back on the rise in July

Fuel prices crept up the pump this past holiday week – marking the second week in a row of national average increases for both diesel and gasoline, according to data released Monday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

After small decreases throughout June, the national average for on-highway diesel per gallon nudged up a bit to $3.243 per gallon nationwide – a 0.7 cent increase from July 2's $3.236 average per gallon. The national average was 76.2 cents higher than this week last year.

National gasoline prices were up 1.3 cents to $2.857 per gallon on Monday, according to EIA. That's also the second straight week of national average increases for gasoline, which like diesel saw prices fall throughout June. This week's national gasoline average is also up 56 cents per gallon compared to this week in 2017.

Here is a look at the week-over-week on-highway diesel prices in every region of the U.S., as EIA reported on Monday night:

East Coast: $3.238 (up 0.3¢) New England: $3.279 (down 0.3¢) Central Atlantic: $3.405 (up 1.5¢) Lower Atlantic: $3.112 (up 0.5¢)

$3.238 (up 0.3¢) Midwest: $3.176 (up 0.5¢)

$3.176 (up 0.5¢) Gulf Coast: $3.004 (up 0.2¢)

$3.004 (up 0.2¢) Rocky Mountain: $3.370 (up 1.2¢)

$3.370 (up 1.2¢) West Coast: $3.749 (up 0.3¢) West Coast less California: $3.471 (down 0.4¢) California: $3.970 (up 1¢)

Here's a look at gasoline prices per gallon by region and how they changed this week: