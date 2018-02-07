Menu
Trillium CNG is building its first hydrogen hydrogen fueling station for fuel cell electric buses in California. (Photo: Trillium)
Trillium CNG to build first hydrogen fueling station

Trillium CNG announced it would construct its first hydrogen fueling station, as part of a plan to expand its services to include electric vehicle charging infrastructure and solar panel installation.

The company said the hydrogen station for fuel cell electric buses will be built this summer at the Orange County Transportation Authority's facility in Santa Ana, CA. Trillium is one of the nation's largest providers of compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling facilities, and is part of the Love's Family of Cos.

“While compressed natural gas remains a high priority for Trillium, diversification of customer needs, products and services within the transportation industry is driving our expansion," said Bill Cashmareck, managing director of Trillium CNG. "Each alternative fueling source has its own set of benefits, and we want to meet the needs of our customers in as many ways as possible."

Trillium said it will introduce electric vehicle charging stations for customers and at select Love's locations later this year. Solar panel installation and microgrid design and construction will also be introduced during 2018.

