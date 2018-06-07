Menu
WEX and Shell team up for commercial fleet cards

This syndication adds to Shell’s last round of updates earlier this year to WEX Spec, a fueling transactional technology.

Corporate payment solutions company WEX, is collaborating with Shell to offer commercial fleet cards in the U.S. and Canada.

Starting Aug. 1 of this year, the cards will be available for use by trucking operations.

Vice president and general manager of Shell Fleet Solutions, North America Rusty Barron said this partnership will improve functionality and customer service.

“Delivering dedicated, best-in-class customer service is important to us, and this new relationship with WEX highlights our commitment to providing customers with personalized support and innovative features to solve their unique fleet management challenges,” Barron said.

WEX will deliver a variety of features through the new fleet cards, allowing Shell’s customers a greater modernization and ease of use. The two aim to offer innovation that progresses to support the company’s rate of growth. This syndication adds to Shell’s last round of updates earlier this year to WEX Spec, a fueling transactional technology.

WEX’s president and chief executive officer Melissa Smith said the company will benefit from advancements made with Shell through their robust market presence.

“The agreement with Shell underscores our commitment to growth in the North American fleet market and offers fleet customers another robust fleet card program option with one of the most recognized brands in the industry,” Smith said.

