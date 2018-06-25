WEX offers new fuel payment option

WEX Inc. released a new payment alternative called DriverDash, which helps increase security by eliminating plastic payment cards, according to the company.

For more than three decades, WEX has provided payment options to meet varying needs, and now covers more than 11 million vehicles, the company noted. Its latest offering lets professional drivers verify fuel purchases from inside their vehicle, instead of at the pump with a card.



WEX vice president of product Peggy Watson said this is the next step in future fuel technology.



“DriverDash is the next evolution in fuel cards: powerful, fast, simple and convenient,” Watson said. “We're thrilled to continue to use our innovative technology to provide customers with modern, safe, seamless ways to pay for their fuel and capture their data.”



“Drivers will get a faster, easier, intuitive payment experience,” Watson continued. “Businesses will see less downtime for fueling and enhanced transaction security. DriverDash uses thumbprint or facial recognition to authorize and document the transaction and drivers can only utilize the app upon receiving an invite from the fleet manager.”



For now, the DriverDash program is compatible with more than 11,000 Exxon and Mobil gas stations throughout the U.S. but that number will rise as more locations opt to join.



“We live in a mobile age in which we use our phones for just about everything,” Watson concluded. “So as we continue to look at ways to better serve our customers, it only made sense to bring our traditional payments platform to mobile devices.”

