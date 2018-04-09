Menu
NHTSAlogo
News>Government

Deputy administrator nominated to take over NHTSA

Heidi King has served as agency’s interim leader for the last seven months.

The Trump administration has formally named Heidi King as its nominee for administrator of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). Currently the agency’s deputy administrator, King has served as NHTSA’s interim chief since September of last year.

Prior to coming to NHTSA, King worked in the private sector as global director of environmental health and safety risk at GE Capital. She also served as chief economist for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce from 2011 to 2013 and as a regulatory policy analyst in the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in the Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama presidential administrations.

The National Safety Council (NSC) is one of several groups supportive of King’s nomination.

“King’s leadership experience and commitment to safety are much needed at a time when motor vehicle crashes are killing more than 100 people per day in the U.S.,” the group said in a statement. “[She] understands the importance of proven prevention strategies combined with forward-thinking innovation as we take aim at this everyday killer. We look forward to working closely with her to eliminate preventable deaths and make our roads safer.”

TAGS: News People
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ArkInspect6
Operation Safe Driver Week scheduled for July 15-21
Apr 10, 2018
driver
Proponents say DRIVE-Safe Act will create safe way to bring in younger drivers
Mar 26, 2018
Capital dome
Five members of Trump's Cabinet unite on infrastructure funding push
Mar 14, 2018
Thinkstock tax form
Tax break for alternative fuels passes
Mar 02, 2018