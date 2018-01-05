Menu
Federal capitol building Photo: Thinkstock
News>Government

FMCSA announces reduced UCR fees for interstate carriers

The federal government announced reduced annual fees for commercial carriers required by law to participate in the Unified Carrier Registration Plan (UCR). The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), which has oversight of UCR, published the final rulemaking. The new fees are effective immediately.  

The UCR Act, established in 2005, requires motor carriers involved in interstate commerce to submit annual fees based on fleet size to supplement funding for state highway motor carrier registration and safety programs. 

The fee reduction for 2018, totaling about 9%, was based on a recommendation from the UCR Board of Directors following several years of higher than expected collections. 

“We’re pleased with the outcome of FMCSA’s rulemaking on this matter,” said UCR Board chairman Avelino Gutierrez, director of transportation at the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.  “And pleased that we could help deliver a cost reduction for our carrier partners.”

The Indiana Department of Revenue, which operates the national UCR online registration system on behalf of the UCR Board of Directors, expects to be ready to handle registrations later today. Carriers based in any state may use the Indiana site to register. Several other states maintain their own UCR systems; at least some of these may require a few days before they accept 2018 registrations.

State enforcement of the UCR registration requirements commonly begins January 1. Since the 2018 registration has had to be delayed several months, however, the UCR Board is requesting states not to enforce until 90 days after the fees go into effect; that is, not until April 5, 2018. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has adopted this position. 

2018 UCR Registration Year – Fees

Bracket

Fleet Size

Annual Fee

1

2

3

4

5

6

0-2

3-5

6-20

21-100

101-1,000

1,001+

$69

$206

$410

$1,431

$6,820

$66,597
TAGS: News Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Rep. Bill Shuster
Rep. Shuster puts new infrastructure bill ahead of reelection
Jan 03, 2018
tax bill
Trucking officials praise final approval of tax legislation
Dec 21, 2017
lumber
Trade commission backs tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber
Dec 15, 2017
ELD
How quickly will ELDs be felt in the freight market?
Dec 14, 2017