Georgia advances plan to build toll-free, truck-only highway

The Georgia Department of Transportation continues to advance plans to build the first toll-free, truck-only highway in the United States.

The plan calls for about 40 miles of new highway to be built along Interstate 75 around the Atlanta area.

“The project will benefit all motorists by reducing congestion and improving safety while offering direct economic benefits to travelers in Georgia as well as freight and logistic carriers in the southeast,” GDOT said in an updated fact sheet.

State officials said the project could reduce traffic delays on I-75 by 40% in 2030.

It cited additional traffic coming from the Port of Savannah among the reasons action additional capacity must be built.

The highway should also ease traffic along Atlanta's "Spaghetti Junction," the intersection of Interstates 285 and 85 North, named the most congested freight bottleneck for three straight years. The preliminary cost estimate for the project is $1.8 billion.

