Louisiana's Gautreaux to take leadership role with FMCSA

Cathy Gautreaux, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association (LMTA), is departing to take a leadership position with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Though neither LMTA nor FMCSA has confirmed what her role will be, Gautreaux is expected to be named deputy administrator. She would replace Daphne Jefferson, who retired on Nov. 3. Jefferson became deputy administrator in February 2015.

Gautreaux has been with LMTA for 32 years, and has spent 29 years as executive director.

She was linked to FMCSA leadership roles earlier this year as the industry awaited word on a nominee for the administrator position. That went to Raymond Martinez, who appeared before a Senate panel last week.

While his position requires confirmation by the Senate, the deputy administrator position does not.

In 2012, Gautreaux received the American Trucking Associations’ President's Trucking Association Executives Council Leadership Award.

Separately, President Trump has nominated Scott Mugno to head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Mungro is vice president of safety, sustainability, and vehicle maintenance for FedEx Ground. He has been with FedEx since 1994 and is chairman of the Research Advisory Committee of the American Transportation Research Institute.