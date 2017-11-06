Menu
FMCSA logo
News>Government

Louisiana's Gautreaux to take leadership role with FMCSA

Longtime trucking official expected to be named deputy administrator

Cathy Gautreaux, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association (LMTA), is departing to take a leadership position with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Though neither LMTA nor FMCSA has confirmed what her role will be, Gautreaux is expected to be named deputy administrator. She would replace Daphne Jefferson, who retired on Nov. 3. Jefferson became deputy administrator in February 2015.

Related: Raymond Martinez to be next FMCSA administrator

Gautreaux has been with LMTA for 32 years, and has spent 29 years as executive director.

She was linked to FMCSA leadership roles earlier this year as the industry awaited word on a nominee for the administrator position. That went to Raymond Martinez, who appeared before a Senate panel last week.

While his position requires confirmation by the Senate, the deputy administrator position does not.

In 2012, Gautreaux received the American Trucking Associations’ President's Trucking Association Executives Council Leadership Award.

Separately, President Trump has nominated Scott Mugno to head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Mungro is vice president of safety, sustainability, and vehicle maintenance for FedEx Ground. He has been with FedEx since 1994 and is chairman of the Research Advisory Committee of the American Transportation Research Institute.

TAGS: People Regulations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Raymond Martinez
FMCSA nominee backs ELD mandate, but aware of ‘hardships’
Oct 31, 2017
Senate makes it official, confirms Darling as FMCSA boss
Senate makes it official, confirms Darling as FMCSA boss
Jul 15, 2016
NAFTA Laredo
Trucking groups join to support NAFTA
Oct 26, 2017
EPA, trucking firm settle over three spills in Alaska
Oct 12, 2017