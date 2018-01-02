Menu
Rep. Bill Shuster
Rep. Bill Shuster speaks to truckers at ATA's annual conference in 2015. (File photo)
Rep. Shuster puts new infrastructure bill ahead of reelection

Rep. Bill Shuster (R-PA), chairman of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, said he does not plan to seek reelection and will focus his final year in office on a new infrastructure bill.

“Rather than focusing on a reelection campaign, I thought it wiser to spend my last year as chairman focusing 100% on working with President Trump and my Republican and Democratic colleagues in both chambers to pass a much needed infrastructure bill to rebuild America,” he said in a statement.

Shuster first told the Washington Examiner of his decision. He recently met with President Trump to discuss pieces of what could become a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

“On behalf of the nation’s trucking industry, including more than 3.5 million professional drivers, I want to thank Chairman Shuster for his service in the cause of improving and modernizing our transportation system,” Chris Spear, president and CEO of American Trucking Associations, said in a statement.

In 2018, Shuster will complete his third term as chairman. Under House rules, he would be required to give up the position at the start of the next congressional session.

As T&I chairman, Shuster played a critical role in instituting the FAST Act highway funding law, as well as the prior one, known as Map-21. He has also created special panels to focus on intermodal and other freight-specific issues. 

Shuster is the son of former Rep. Bud Shuster (R-Pa.), who chaired the same transportation committee from 1995 to 2001. No one other than the two Shusters have held this congressional seat since 1973.

