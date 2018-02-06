Report says Trump’s infrastructure plan to be issued Feb. 12

A new report said President Trump will release his infrastructure proposal on Feb. 12.

Bloomberg News was the first to report on the timeline, which is attributed to a White House official.

Related: Trump calls for $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, faster permitting at State of Union

At last month’s State of the Union address, Trump called on Congress to pass a bill of at least $1.5 trillion and to ease the regulatory review process for infrastructure projects.

Prior to the speech, a leaked memo hinted at additional tolling of interstate highways, a position generally opposed by freight transportation backers.

Previously, administration officials have referenced spending about $200 billion in federal funding over 10 years, and using public-private partnerships and other incentives to raise additional funds at the local level.

The Bloomberg report said the White House plans to issue 30 or 40 pages of infrastructure funding principals next week, and outline a strategy to win new investments.