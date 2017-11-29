Menu
Air Lift 1000 HD coil spring inserts (Photo: Air Lift Co.)
Air Lift Co. released its upgraded Air Lift 1000 HD system for 2009-2018 Ram 1500 pickups.
Resource Center>HD Pickup & Van

Air Lift introduces new heavy-duty air spring inserts for Ram 1500 pickups

After nearly 70 years, aftermarket suspension products maker Air Lift Co. unveiled an upgraded version of its Air Lift 1000 coil spring insert.

Air Lift patented its original Air Lift 1000, which was engineered to provide additional support in coil-sprung vehicles, in 1950, and it "has remained a favorite among load support options" since then, the company said.

The new Air Lift 1000 HD load support kit is Air Lift's heaviest-duty coil spring insert, providing up to 2,500 lbs. of load-leveling capability. These custom-molded polyurethane air springs are inserted into the rear coil springs with no vehicle modifications required and are specifically engineered for 2009-2018 coil-sprung Ram 1500 pickups.

Working with the vehicle's existing suspension, Air Lift 1000 HD does away with many of the problems frequently faced with towing or hauling heavy loads, including "squat" (rear-end sag), poor headlight aim, unresponsive steering, trailer sway, body roll and bottoming out.

By properly leveling the load, according to Air Lift, squat is eliminated, braking is improved, and the vehicle is returned to a level, stable state.

Enhanced materials used in the Air Lift 1000 HD system allow the air springs to be adjusted from 5 to 75 psi, so they're customizable depending on the weight of the load. Whether the truck is loaded or unloaded, Air Lift claims the volume of the air springs will improve overall ride quality.

Further, installation requires no drilling and can be completed with common tools, according to the company. The Air Lift 1000 HD system includes an illustrated instruction/ installation manual. Air Lift offers wired, wireless and automatic onboard air compressor systems for inflation and deflation of the air springs. 

All Air Lift air springs are backed by a lifetime warranty covering the entire contents of the air spring kit.     

 

TAGS: Equipment News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GMC All Mountain concept pickup
Tires just won't do on your Sierra 2500HD? Try tank treads
Nov 28, 2017
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Safety Safari concept truck
Pickup prototypes with a purpose
Nov 16, 2017
2018 Toyota Tacoma
Tacoma gets safety tech, trim updates for 2018
Nov 16, 2017
2018 Nissan Titan XD Snow Plow Prep Package
Snowplow prep package added for '18 Nissan Titan XD
Nov 15, 2017