Air Lift introduces new heavy-duty air spring inserts for Ram 1500 pickups

After nearly 70 years, aftermarket suspension products maker Air Lift Co. unveiled an upgraded version of its Air Lift 1000 coil spring insert.

Air Lift patented its original Air Lift 1000, which was engineered to provide additional support in coil-sprung vehicles, in 1950, and it "has remained a favorite among load support options" since then, the company said.

The new Air Lift 1000 HD load support kit is Air Lift's heaviest-duty coil spring insert, providing up to 2,500 lbs. of load-leveling capability. These custom-molded polyurethane air springs are inserted into the rear coil springs with no vehicle modifications required and are specifically engineered for 2009-2018 coil-sprung Ram 1500 pickups.

Working with the vehicle's existing suspension, Air Lift 1000 HD does away with many of the problems frequently faced with towing or hauling heavy loads, including "squat" (rear-end sag), poor headlight aim, unresponsive steering, trailer sway, body roll and bottoming out.

By properly leveling the load, according to Air Lift, squat is eliminated, braking is improved, and the vehicle is returned to a level, stable state.

Enhanced materials used in the Air Lift 1000 HD system allow the air springs to be adjusted from 5 to 75 psi, so they're customizable depending on the weight of the load. Whether the truck is loaded or unloaded, Air Lift claims the volume of the air springs will improve overall ride quality.

Further, installation requires no drilling and can be completed with common tools, according to the company. The Air Lift 1000 HD system includes an illustrated instruction/ installation manual. Air Lift offers wired, wireless and automatic onboard air compressor systems for inflation and deflation of the air springs.

All Air Lift air springs are backed by a lifetime warranty covering the entire contents of the air spring kit.

