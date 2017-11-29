Atturo introduces CV400 tire for commercial vans

Atturo Tires is offering a new "hard working" tire, the CV400, designed for commercial vans like the Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster. This extension of the company's tire range for commercial vans follows from and complements its products for the light truck market segment.

Commercial vans have become increasingly popular for urban service and delivery fleets, Atturo noted, and the segment's opportunities have expanded into consumer markets with things like the modern full-size van for camping, luxury conversions and group transportation.

The CV400 covers popular sizes for commercial vans. The full range carries the "C" designation for higher load-rated commercial vehicle use.

While these types of vans have been prevalent for years in many countries, Atturo sees their growth in the US as "just starting." The company cited industry statistics showing that the original equipment tire size for Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster, 235/65R16, has climbed to the No. 3 OE light truck tire size in the United States.

Atturo noted further that commercial vans "use their tires and demand frequent replacement." The Atturo CV400 carries a 40,000-mile tread wear warranty.

Here's more from the company on the Atturo CV400's features:

••Tread pattern designed specifically for commercial vans

••Broad shoulder blocks with deep siping provide stable handling for high-center-of-gravity vehicles

••Interlocking chevron center blocks maintain directional tracking ••Three center channels improve water dispersion for improved traction and braking

••Highly durable tread compound supports 40,000-mile tread wear warranty

••Wide footprint with four-rib tread pattern is optimized for stability and makes the CV400 especially suitable for OEM utility van tire replacement

••Certification of the range for international markets