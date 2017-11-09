Catch a wave: Ram unveils '18 Hydro Blue Sport 1500

Following on wild green, copper, and orange Ram 1500 Sport models, Ram showed off a new special edition 2018 Ram Hydro Blue Sport 1500 pickup, calling it "a durable, powerful alternative with great visual appeal." It'll be the last special Sport edition the company will offer this year.

Production of the Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be limited to 2,000 trucks in the U.S., according to Ram. Base MSRP is $46,060 plus $1,395 destination. The Hydro Blue paint option will be available on Ram 1500 Sport crew cab, short-bed body styles with 5.7L HEMI V8.

The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport ties a monochromatic exterior theme together with body-colored front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors and door handles. Forged, polished 22-in. aluminum wheels are standard on 4x2 models, and polished 20-in. wheels are standard on 4x4 models.

Special features on the Hydro Blue Sport include:

—Black-decaled Sport performance hood;

—Body-colored Sport grille with black billet inserts and black "RAM" badge;

—Flat black exterior body-side and tailgate badging; and

—Black bezel projector headlamps and LED taillights.

The interior has blue color-matched highlight stitching on the instrument panel and heated steering wheel. Blue "Sport" embroidery accents the truck's heated bucket seats, while blue Ram's head logos adorn the headrests. Blue anodized surfaces cover the instrument panel bezels, center console trim and more along with a new instrument panel badge.

A black headliner completes the interior package. Full leather seating and trim is optional.

Other options include 22-in. aluminum wheels on 4x2 models and 20-in. gloss black aluminum wheels, black tubular side steps, chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps, "Active Level" air suspension, "ParkSense" system and RamBox rear storage system.

"The custom look and high-impact colors have been well received in the marketplace, and this new Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will surely stand out on dealers’ lots and in customers' driveways," said Mike Manley, head of Jeep and Ram Brands. Ram launched Sublime Green and Copper Sport models earlier this year.

The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport goes on sale this month, and both 2WD and 4WD models will be available.