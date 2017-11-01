FCA unveils new Jeep Wrangler, opens toy box

Decidedly a treat: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles took the wraps off its new 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Halloween and showcased a horde of Mopar custom parts that'll be available for the iconic off-road machine.

FCA billed the new Wrangler as "the most capable SUV ever." A pickup variant has also been promised, and FCA said it would release full vehicle specs and more images of the redesigned Wrangler Nov. 29 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

In the meantime, though, the Wrangler took the "Hottest 4x4 SUV" award at the Specialty Equipment Market Assn. (SEMA) show in Las Vegas for the eighth consecutive year. And the folks at Jeep are aware that one of the big draws of the Wrangler is that it's so customizable.

"Customization is a key element to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty," said Pietro Gorlier, head of Mopar parts and service at FCA.

To that end, FCA gave a glimpse of the more than 200 custom parts available from Mopar for this latest Wrangler. Click through the slides for views of the Wrangler and some of the optional items that'll be available.