Fleet cash allowance available on Chevy Express, GMC Savana vans

General Motors is offering a $500 cash allowance for fleet customers on all 2017 and 2018 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans. Eligible fleet customers can take advantage of the cash allowance and combine it with the National Fleet Purchase Program for stock units and Business Choice Offers on vehicles delivered by April 2, 2018, GM said.

GM's National Fleet Purchase Program offers start-of-production price protection and cash allowances to qualified fleet customers on select vehicles, including the Express and Savana cargo, cutaway and passenger vans. GM Business Choice Offers provide cash allowances on vehicle upfits and accessories.

The $500 cash allowance is available only to qualified non-CAP (competitive allowance program) fleet customers with a General Motors Fleet Account Number who are purchasing vehicles from their dealer's retail inventory. GM told fleets to see their dealers for complete details.