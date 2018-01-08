Ford launches 'commercial grade' diesel option for F-150

For those looking for towing capacity and fuel economy in their full-size pickup, Ford Motor Co. announced a sixth engine option for the 2018 F-150: a 3.0L V6 Power Stroke turbo diesel. The automaker said it expects the engine will deliver 30 highway mpg as well as 11,400 lbs. towing and 2,020 payload capacity.

Ford dealers will begin taking orders for F-150s with the 3.0L diesel in about a week, with deliveries slated to begin this spring. The engine is available on 4x2 and 4x4 trucks.

This latest engine shares a number of "commercial grade" technologies with the larger 6.7L Power Stroke diesel available in Ford's Super Duty truck lineup, according to the company. The same powertrain team behind the 6.7L designed and engineered the new 3.0L Power Stroke V6 diesel engine for North American F-150 customers who tow and haul frequently.

The 3.0L diesel is good for 250 hp. and 440 lbs.-ft. of torque, with peak torque available very quickly at 1,750 rpm and "strong torque delivery continuing throughout the rpm range," the OEM said, optimizing it for towing or hauling heavy loads.

The 3.0L V6 diesel features:

The same compacted graphite iron block material construction and forged-steel crank used in the available 2.7L EcoBoost engine for added strength and durability and reduced weight;

A variable-geometry turbocharger for greater responsiveness and reduced turbo lag;

A common-rail fuel injection system to optimize performance and fuel efficiency with a high-pressure 29,000 p.s.i. injection calibration for smoother, quieter operation and reduced emissions;

Dual fuel filters for improved break-in;

A mechanical engine-driven fan and dual radiator shutters for improved high-temperature, high-altitude performance; and

A cast-aluminum oil pan and two-stage oil pump for reduced parasitic loss and improved fuel efficiency.

For fleet customers, the new diesel will be available on all F-150 trim levels with SuperCrew 5.5-ft. or 6.5-ft. bed configurations and SuperCab trucks with a 6.5-ft. bed. Retail customers can select the 3.0L diesel for F-150 Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum edition SuperCrew trucks with either a 5.5-ft. or 6.5-ft. bed and SuperCab trucks with a 6.5-ft. bed.

Designed to haul

The design team paid particular attention to extreme driving conditions in engineering the 3.0L diesel, according to Ford. The OEM called the 2018 F-150 with this latest engine "the most efficient F-150 towing machine ever."

Part of that comes from the F-150's aluminum-alloy body introduced in 2015, which lightened the truck by 700 lbs. and allowed engineers to reinvest that weight in technologies to bolster towing and payload capability. For 2018, stronger axles coupled with the F-150's boxed, high-strength steel frame make for a more robust package.

In more moderate driving and towing conditions, the F-150 engine control system backs off the fan load through a viscous coupler, closing down the two radiator shutters for improved aerodynamic efficiency and reduced parasitic engine loss.

Ford didn't overlook the transmission. Calibrated specifically for the 3.0L diesel's low-end power and torque curves, the standard SelectShift 10-speed automatic features shift points and gear ratios that optimize power, low-rpm torque and efficiency. The transmission can non-sequentially select gear ratio based on need, the company noted, and standard auto start-stop functionality boosts fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.