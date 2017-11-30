Menu
Jeep presents 2018 Wrangler in Vegas; all-electric variant on the way

2018 Jeep Wrangler Vegas Auto Show
After giving a first glimpse a few weeks back, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles showcased the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler Wednesday at the Las Vegas Auto Show. Four engine options will eventually be offered, including an all-electric powertrain coming in 2020.

That will "future-proof the Jeep Wrangler for generations to come," said Mike Manley, head of Jeep Brand at FCA, at the unveiling. The initial available engines for the '18 Wrangler will be a 2.0L turbo 4-cyl. with mild electric hybrid system and a 3.6L Pentastar V6 that now has start-stop technology, followed by FCA's 3.0L Ecodiesel V6 turbo diesel in 2019.

An all-new 6-sp. manual transmission is geared for quick acceleration and smooth shifting, or a new 8-sp. automatic will be available with the three internal combustion engine options. And there are more open-air combinations, including a new power top that can be opened at speeds up to 60 mph.

Manley pointed to the Wrangler's essential nature to the Jeep brand and its ability to instill loyalty in its owners. "It becomes a manifestation of their personality," he contended.

He also noted the Wrangler's roots in the WWII-era Willys Jeep, whose "original sense of purpose" was military use and service. That heavier-duty use and character continues in the Wrangler's off-road capabilities, Manley added, with every model "trail-rated."

"You can expect to see this silhouette perched on a cliff out in the desert," he said.

Check out our slideshow for details on the new Wrangler from the Vegas event. 

 

