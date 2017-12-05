More power, pull for 2018 Ford Super Duty; F-450 4x2 joins range

The Ford F-Series Super Duty lineup, which was all-new in 2016, gets more power and towing capability for 2018 with an available 6.7L Power Stroke V8 diesel engine making 450 hp. and 935 lbs.-ft. of torque.

That's up from 440 hp. and 925 lbs.-ft. of torque for the engine in 2017. Also new for the 2018 model year, an F-450 4x2 Crew Cab pickup joins the Super Duty range and offers towing capacity up to 34,000 lbs. with a gooseneck trailer.

"We're giving our customers even more power and torque from our 6.7L Power Stroke diesel," said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. The new F-450 4x2 model allows customers "to get more done with the segment's best payload and towing," he added.

The 2018 F-450 4x2's34,000-lb. gooseneck towing capacity represents a 1,500-lb. improvement from the 2017 F-450 4x4's max capacity. The Super Duty also offers up to 21,000-lb. conventional hitch towing capacity and 7,360 lbs. of payload. Ford claimed the 6.7L's horsepower and torque as well as the towing and payload maximums are best-in-class figures.

Upgrades to the 6.7L Power Stroke engine include redesigned cylinder heads for added strength under higher loads, according to Ford. Fuel and turbo boost calibrations are optimized to take advantage of the increased cylinder head capacity for increased horsepower and torque.

Ford noted it is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturer that designs and builds its own diesel engine and transmission combination. The company contended that this approach lets its engineers optimize vehicle performance "across the entire lineup and to further refine the powertrain to the specific needs of the customer."

The 2018 F-450 Super Duty 4x2 dual-rear-wheel pickup offers greater strength, efficiency and durability, according to the OEM, and is now available for both retail and fleet customers.

It features a high-strength steel box frame, integrated gooseneck hitch mounts, and added load capacity due to Ford's high-strength aluminum-alloy body. The truck can also tow more thanks to a lighter, more efficient driveline.

The 2018 F-450 4x2 dual-rear-wheel pickup will be available this winter in XL, XLT, Lariat and Platinum series trim levels. Base MSRP is $52,830, which includes $1,295 destination and delivery charges.