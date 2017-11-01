Nighty night: Chevy announces new Colorado ZR2 Dusk, Midnight editions

Just in time for the SEMA show in Las Vegas, Chevrolet said it is expanding its midsize pickup lineup with Midnight and Dusk Edition models of the 2018 Colorado ZR2 off-road warrior.

If it's black you want, the ZR2 Midnight edition is your horse; those looking for more color options should check out the ZR2 Dusk.

The 2018 Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition features an all-black exterior finish, black Chevy bowtie emblems and 17-in. black wheels, including the spare, Chevrolet said. The edition also features a black sport bar with off-road LED lighting and ZR2 logos on the bar's side "sail" panels.

The ZR2 Dusk Edition, meanwhile, offers the same content as the ZR2 Midnight, but it can be purchased with all other ZR2 exterior finishes. It has black accents throughout.

"Chevrolet offers more choices because the truck market is too diverse for a 'one size fits most' strategy," noted Jim Campbell, vice president of U.S. truck strategy for performance vehicles and motorsports.

The 2018 Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions are expected to go on sale before the end of November, and both packages will cost $3,425. Click through our slideshow for more views of these two new editions.