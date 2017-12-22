Nikola flexes lighter-duty muscles with 2019 electric UTV lineup

Following up on the Nikola One and Two electric semi-trucks unveiled in the last year, Nikola Motor Co. is launching a line of electric UTVs, or utility vehicles, called the NZT from its Nikola Powersports division. Could it be a sign of other vehicles to come below the heavy-duty mark?

Still, this new off-roader is no lightweight: it's a brute with high-end performance and technology that's sure to get some notice. Nikola's new UTV is an all-electric, 4x4, 400-volt plug-in, certified waterproof, off-road vehicle with options of up to 590 hp. and 722 lbs.-ft. of torque. It was called the Nikola Zero in development but has been formally named the Nikola NZT.

The NZT lineup will include the NZT 440, NZT 352, NZT 280 and NZT 198. The numbers represent the kW output of the UTV, with the NZT 198 starting at $28,900 and weighing in at 2,300 lbs.

Reservations can be made for all models with no deposit, Nikola noted, and existing reservation holders who made deposits will receive a refund and maintain their position in line.

"With 0-60 mph [as fast as] the three-second range, the Nikola NZT is the most powerful production UTV ever built," contended Trevor Milton, founder and CEO of Nikola Motor Co. "It outperforms many high-end sports cars and comes with features like electric power steering, 33-in. tires, 20-in. of wheel travel, antilock brakes, stability control, anti-rollover [system], traction control and torque vectoring.

"Once you drive one, you will sell every gas-powered UTV you have and join team Nikola," Milton quipped.

The Nikola NZT will have three battery options — 75kWh, 100kWh and 125kWh — capable of 90-150 mi. of range in off-road conditions. That's plenty to cover the average off-road UTV travel of less than 25 miles per day, the company noted.

Production for the NZT is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018 with deliveries to dealerships in spring 2019.

Options and features and more info can be found at www.nikolapowersports.com.