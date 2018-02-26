Menu
Phillips Industries light-duty trailer and truck electrical connectors Photo: Phillips Industries
Phillips Industries is expanding its electrical connector product lineup for light-duty trailer and truck applications.
Resource Center>HD Pickup & Van

Phillips Industries expands light-duty trailer electrical connectors

Electrical and air brake system components manufacturer Phillips Industries is expanding its product offerings for light-duty trailers such as tagalong, equipment, landscape and utility trailers and the vehicles that tow them including pickups, RVs and SUVs. 

These new corrosion-resistant products include plug and socket harness repair/ replacement pieces and additions to Phillips' four- and six-way light-duty electrical assembly line.

• STA-DRY four- and six-way straight cables with THERMOSEALED plugs in 6-ft. to 20-ft. lengths will be added to Phillips' light-duty electrical assembly lineup, which now includes four- and six-way light-duty coiled cables in 8-ft. to 15-ft. lengths.

• New weatherproof STA-DRY THERMOSEALED four- and six-way plugs and weatherproof STA-DRY molded four- and six-way sockets feature a non-corrosive housing and are molded to varying lengths of cable for easy splicing into an existing electrical harness when repairs are required.

• STA-DRY four-way molded flat connectors for light-duty towing are now available with connections offering weatherproofing to fight corrosion, according to Phillips, and are molded to 2-ft. and 4-ft. cable lengths for splicing into the vehicle or trailer electrical harness.

• A seven-way blade socket with varying lengths of blunt-cut cables is being introduced to supplement Phillips' current seven-way blade connections for RV light-duty towing. A non-corrosive housing and socket boot will offer corrosion protection.

• A STA-DRY WEATHER-TITE PERMAPLUG is now available to connect a light-duty trailer to a light-duty vehicle wired with a J560-type socket.  The WEATHER-TITE PERMAPLUG seal blocks all contaminants from entering the electrical system, Phillips said. 

The entire line of light-duty vehicle products from Phillips Industries is available from the company's dealer network throughout the U.S. and Canada.

TAGS: New Products News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Shelby by DEVOLRO Ford F-150
DEVOLRO to offer 'brutal, elegant' F-150 off-road tuning package
Feb 27, 2018
Tuffy Security Products Security Cubby Cover for Toyota Tacoma
Tuffy offers secure in-cab storage for Toyota Tacoma
Feb 22, 2018
Chevrolet Express 2500 cargo van
Fleet cash allowance available on Chevy Express, GMC Savana vans
Feb 21, 2018
2019 Toyota TRD Pro Series trucks
Photos: Toyota juices up TRD Pro pickups for 2019
Feb 20, 2018