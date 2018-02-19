Photos: New Ram 1500 gets Mopar goodies

Ram Truck and Mopar showed off a 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn Sport 4x4 pickup treated to a selection of new Mopar parts and accessories in an outdoor sport theme.

More than 200 Mopar products will be available for the new Ram 1500, and all were developed "in close concert" with Ram Truck engineers and designers, according to the two brands' parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). More than 80,000 hours went into developing and testing the product range for the pickup, noted Pietro Gorlier, head of Mopar parts and service.

"When you have a great brand to start with, the rest becomes much easier," Gorlier said. "Great brands and products elicit an emotional response from customers and a desire to personalize and customize their vehicles."

Mopar — the service and parts brand for FCA vehicles that derived its name by shortening the words "motor" and "parts" — marked its 80th anniversary last year. Three new Mopar parts distribution centers were added in the United States in 2017 to provide faster customer service.

Making for one of the most noticeable new Ram accessories, the customized 2019 1500 4x4 pickup in Flame Red highlighted a new Mopar "Ram Rack" that allows large gear to be secured to the truck. Slated for availability "in the near future," the Ram Rack system mounts to the truck's available bed utility rails and is adjustable — the rear rack slides all the way up to the front rack, allowing for different carrying configurations.

The pickup also sports a 2-in. Mopar lift kit, which helps accommodate Mopar 18-in. off-road wheels and oversized 35-in. tires. Black off-road wheel flares accentuate the wheels and tires and provide protection against trail hazards, while body-length Mopar cast aluminum running boards offer a skid-resistant foothold in wet or slippery conditions. A Mopar bed step at the rear lowers down for easier access to the bed.



A new Mopar "Ram Airflow" cold-air intake system will be offered for the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and is designed to work in concert with the Mopar performance cat-back exhaust. Mopar 5-in. dual exhaust tips round things out and fit snug to the bumper. Other custom exterior elements include black hood stripes, blacked-out Ram emblems and badging, front tow hooks and a hitch plug with Mopar logo.

The inside features black Katzkin leather seats in the front and back embroidered with "Rebel red" Ram head logos. Stitching in the same red accents the seats, door trim and center console. Mopar floor mats are also adorned with the Ram head logo and boast deeper channels and higher sidewalls to contain water and other debris. Mopar brushed aluminum door sill guards carry a "RAM" text logo.

