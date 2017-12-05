Menu
Resource Center>HD Pickup & Van

A preview of the new “holistic” Sprinter van

Sprinter2018open
Start Slideshow
The new 2018 model Sprinter van won’t be officially rolled out until early next year. Meantime, Mercedes-Benz Vans highlighted the new philosophies underpinning its design and construction.

At a special “preview” event held in Stuttgart, Germany, held to highlight the impending arrival of the new 2018 model Sprinter van – officially due to be introduced in February of next year – Mercedes-Benz Vans stressed that it is “undergoing a transformation” from a vehicle manufacturer into what it calls “a provider of integral transport and mobility solutions.”

“One of the particular features of the new Sprinter is its digital networking ability, which offers a whole host of new opportunities to improve efficiency and optimize … the customer process chain,” noted Dr. Ulf Zillig, overall project manager for the Sprinter at Mercedes-Benz Vans, in a statement – noting that the Sprinter will be is part of the Internet of Things (IoT) so it can “slot seamlessly into the digital world.”

Related: Third-generation Sprinter will be ‘new specimen’ of commercial van

That’s only one aspect of the new and different role Mercedes-Benz Vans expects the Sprinter and commercial vans as a whole to be fulfilling for customers in the future.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: New Products Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
MercedesBenz Vans released this sketch of the new Sprinter which is slated for launch in 2018
Focus on advanced tech, facelift for next-gen 'Benz Sprinter
Sep 26, 2017
2018 Jeep Wrangler Vegas Auto Show
Jeep presents 2018 Wrangler in Vegas; all-electric variant on the way
Nov 30, 2017
Atturo Tires CV400 commercial van tire
Atturo introduces CV400 tire for commercial vans
Nov 30, 2017
Air Lift 1000 HD coil spring inserts
Air Lift introduces new heavy-duty air spring inserts for Ram 1500 pickups
Nov 30, 2017