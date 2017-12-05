A preview of the new “holistic” Sprinter van

The new 2018 model Sprinter van won’t be officially rolled out until early next year. Meantime, Mercedes-Benz Vans highlighted the new philosophies underpinning its design and construction.

At a special “preview” event held in Stuttgart, Germany, held to highlight the impending arrival of the new 2018 model Sprinter van – officially due to be introduced in February of next year – Mercedes-Benz Vans stressed that it is “undergoing a transformation” from a vehicle manufacturer into what it calls “a provider of integral transport and mobility solutions.”

“One of the particular features of the new Sprinter is its digital networking ability, which offers a whole host of new opportunities to improve efficiency and optimize … the customer process chain,” noted Dr. Ulf Zillig, overall project manager for the Sprinter at Mercedes-Benz Vans, in a statement – noting that the Sprinter will be is part of the Internet of Things (IoT) so it can “slot seamlessly into the digital world.”

That’s only one aspect of the new and different role Mercedes-Benz Vans expects the Sprinter and commercial vans as a whole to be fulfilling for customers in the future.