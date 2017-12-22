Rainier Truck looks to start 'low-tech, low-cost' MD cab-over production

After what it said have been "two significant launch delays" with its truck cabin suppliers, Rainier Truck & Chassis LLC of Yakima, WA is targeting summer 2018 to start production of its Class 4-7 line of cab-over-engine (COE) trucks.

This "low-tech, low-cost" truck start-up said it is ready to move forward now that Sinotruk of Hong Kong has agreed to supply truck cabins.

Customers can order trucks online at www.rainiertruckandchassis.com and take delivery through the Rainier Dealer closest to them.

Rainier's lineup of COE trucks features:

• MSRPs starting at $37,185

• Cummins 6.7L diesel with 300 hp./660 lbs.-ft. or torque or HEMI 6.4L 370 hp./429 lbs.-ft. gas engines will be standard on Class 4 and 5 models

• Cummins 6.7L diesel with 325 hp./750 lbs.-ft. of torque will be standard on Class 6 and 7 models

• A load-leveling air suspension is standard on all models

"What has been a significant challenge since November of 2014 is over, and we look forward to producing an innovative cab-over work truck that delivers what our customers want: lower acquisition costs, more power, better dependability, simpler to service and comfortable to drive," said Gary Jones, owner of Rainier.

Jones added in communication with Fleet Owner that the company is "excited" to begin production after 36 months of developing Rainier's truck platform and also plans a fully electric-powered offering "in a couple of years."