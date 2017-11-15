Tacoma gets safety tech, trim updates for 2018

The Toyota Tacoma gets an injection of the latest safety features for 2018, with the midsize pickup now including a standard pre-collision warning and automatic braking system, Toyota Safety Sense P.

The system includes pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, sway warning system, automatic high beams and radar-supported, auto-adjusting cruise control.

Other changes to the latest Tacoma include a grille update for SR and SR5 models as well as a darker mesh grille for TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road. The Tacoma Limited gets an updated satin chrome grille and offers a new black leather-trimmed interior.

Engine options include a 2.7L DOHC 4-cyl. with variable valve timing making 159 hp. and 180 lbs.-ft. of torque. The larger choice is an Atkinson-cycle 3.5L V6 with variable valve timing and Toyota's D-4S injection system, which uses both direct and port fuel injection. The V6 boasts 278 hp. and 265 lbs.-ft. of torque, and includes a manual transmission option: it can be paired with a hand-shifted 6-speed gearbox.

Both engines can be had with a six-speed automatic, but a 5-speed manual transmission available last year is discontinued for 2018. An optional V6 tow package gives the Tacoma towing capacity of up to 6,800 lbs.

The 2018 Tacoma is available with either an extended Access Cab or four-door Double Cab, each offering 2WD or 4WD.Access Cabs have under-seat rear storage space and fold-up seat cushions to maximize carrying space. Double Cabs feature 60/40 split rear seats with adjustable headrests and under-seat storage.



The six model grades available, as Toyota describes them, are the "work-ready" SR; the "high-style, high-value" SR5; the "athletic" TRD Sport; the "adventurous" TRD Off-Road; the "top-of-the-line" Limited; and the "ultimate off-road" TRD Pro.