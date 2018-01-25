A tour of the 2019 Ram 1500 Limited, Rebel, and a range of new features

Ram Trucks hit all the high points — horsepower, torque, towing, payload and so on — in its launch of the 2019 Ram 1500 pickup last week. The company also gave a more in-depth look at the 1500 Limited and Rebel models and new tech and features unveiled.

Check out views around and inside the two models, breakout shots of new hardware like the pickup's eTorque hybrid electric system, and a look at some interior storage and new functions engineered into the truck. Scan through additional detail and information Ram provided along the way.