Menu
Resource Center>HD Pickup & Van

Transport and fleets on the streets of old Amsterdam

Spring in Amsterdam - Fleets on the Streets
Start Slideshow

Perhaps nowhere in the world will you find the same convergence of bicyclists, pedestrians, commerce, boat travel, delivery vans, and heavy trucks as in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands and one of the leading financial centers in Europe. The city has managed to stay afloat and evolve into its modern-ancient form despite actually being positioned below sea level.

Fleet Owner was there last week to test out Mercedes-Benz's new Sprinter van on Dutch roads. But before all that took place, why not venture out and see what's to be seen in this busy cultural center? Just don't fall into the canals as you wind your way down narrow lanes and alleys mixed with fast-paced main roads and roundabouts. 

It's a delicate dance of "live and let live" as each vehicle type zips along to its destination respecting — or not — all the others alongside the foot traffic that this city always has.

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Fleet Management News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ride and drive Netherlands
Windmill country: On the road in Mercedes-Benz's new Sprinter
Apr 16, 2018
2019 GMC Sierra AT4
GMC offers tasteful, more refined off-road dirt runs with Sierra AT4
Apr 05, 2018
Moab Easter Jeep Safari concept vehicles 2018
Seven Jeep concept off-roaders hit Moab rocks and dunes
Apr 04, 2018
Fleet Complete will offer telematics services in GM Fleet vehicles
Fleet Complete to offer telematics, connected vehicle services to GM fleet customers
Apr 04, 2018