Tuffy offers secure in-cab storage for Toyota Tacoma

Secure cargo and storage solutions company Tuffy Security Products is offering its Security Cubby Cover for Toyota Tacoma Double Cab pickup trucks. Made in the USA, the new product is built for heavy-duty durability and theft protection and fits in 2005-2018 model year trucks over the original plastic storage cubby behind the rear seat.

Tuffy's locking Security Cubby Cover is constructed of 16-gauge and 1/8-in. thick welded steel with a continuous steel hinge. It features a pick-resistant, 10-tumbler, double-bitted lock with Tuffy Security Products' Pry-Guard patented locking system to deter theft, according to the company. The Pry-Guard latch mechanism allows the cover to shut without being locked and offers "exceptional" strength.



The Tuffy cover is finished in a textured powder coat that's strong enough to withstand repeated use without chipping or pealing, the company said, and high-grade weather seals are fitted to the cover to keep out dust and dirt. The Security Cubby Cover allows for the use of the OEM child seat retention point when installed, and an optional filler plate is included for when the feature is not needed.



The Security Cubby Cover is designed to be installed "in just a few minutes" with standard hand tools. It mounts to existing factory holes, so no drilling is required.



Tuffy also offers its Security Console Inserts and Bed Security Lockbox for the Tacoma, which turn those other main storage locations into secure options. Foam inserts and carpeted liners can be added to these products to cushion and protect their contents, according to Tuffy.



"The Security Cubby Cover and all of our other security storage products and accessories are made with top-quality American craftsmanship," said Chip Olsen, marketing manager at Tuffy Security Products. "With heavy-duty construction, our storage solutions will protect expensive gear and supplies for as long as you have your vehicle."