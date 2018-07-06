Updates for Ram 2019 lineup: New design, sizes for vans, distinct choices for pickups

Ram Trucks detailed changes for its 2019 commercial lineup, including a bolder look for its ProMaster and ProMaster City vans and a "Classic" designation for current body style 1500 pickups, which will be sold alongside the newly arriving, redesigned 2019 1500 trucks.

Those latter trucks are all-new for the coming model year, featuring a larger but lighter body that's been aerodynamically enhanced vs. the current 2018 1500. They've also got an available eTorque small electric assistive motor that can be added to the pickup's 3.6L Pentastar V6 and 5.7L HEMI V8 engines.

The add-on eTorque system aids acceleration and boosts fuel efficiency for the gasoline engines, delivering 90 lbs.-ft. and 130 lbs.-ft. of short-term torque to the V6 and V8 powerplants, respectively. The upcoming 2019 Ram 1500 also boasts a maximum payload of up to 2,300 lbs. and max towing capability of 12,750 lbs.

As the new 1500s are on the way, however, Ram will continue building and selling the current—soon-to-be-considered "legacy"—1500 pickup body style through the end of the calendar year as "Classic" 2019 1500s, with special badging designating that on the sides. The 1500 Classic will be offered in Tradesman, Express, Big Horn/ Lone Star, and SSV (Special Services Vehicle) models.

Ram announced three new packages that will be offered on the 1500 Classic, including:

—Chrome Plus available on Tradesman models that includes chrome bumpers, body-color upper front fascia, 17-in. wheels, remote keyless entry, and carpet floor covering

—Tradesman SXT available on Tradesman models that includes chrome bumpers, body-color front fascia, 5-in. radio, fog lamps, dual exhausts on V-8 models, and 20-in. chrome wheels

—Express Black Accent package available on all Express model exterior colors that includes black wheels, headlight bezels, and badging

"As we launch the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we didn't want to walk away from a key part of the light-duty truck market," noted Mike Manley, head of Ram brand at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. "Ram will continue to produce the 1500 Classic targeted at entry and commercial buyers."

2019 ProMaster and ProMaster City

For the new model year, both the ProMaster full-size and ProMaster City compact vans get a redesigned grille up front that brings them closer in line with their pickup siblings. It features a blacked-out look and standout "RAM" lettering in the center.

"There's no mistaking that feature when you see these vans out getting the job done," the OEM states in a promo video highlighting the 2019 updates.

The 2019 ProMaster will be able to haul and tow more as well. The van will offer towing capacity up to 6,800 lbs. and up to 4,000, 4,230, and 4,680 lbs. of payload respectively for the ProMaster 1500, 2500, and 3500. A Trailer-Tow package includes a Class IV hitch with four- and seven-pin wiring harness.

The ProMaster van—an exclusive front-drive vehicle in the U.S. full-size van segment—features a 3.6L Pentastar V6 that makes 280 hp. and 260 lbs.-ft. of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic.

Three new models of the 2019 Ram ProMaster van will be offered, including:

—ProMaster 2500 Cargo Van with 136-in. wheelbase and low roof

—ProMaster 3500 Cargo Van with 136-in. wheelbase and low roof

—ProMaster 3500 Cargo Van with 136-in. wheelbase and high roof

The smaller but capably spec'd 2019 ProMaster City offers up to 131.7 cu. ft. of cargo volume and 1,885 lbs. of payload. It will be available in two-seat Tradesman cargo-style and five-seat Passenger Wagon configurations. Both of those offer Tradesman and up-level SLT trims.

The ProMaster City continues for 2019 with a standard 2.4L gasoline 4-cyl. engine good for 178 hp. and 174 lbs.-ft. of torque. The vans come equipped with a 9-speed automatic, and the powertrain gives the light van a range of up to 448 miles per tank, according to Ram.

The 2019 ProMaster and ProMaster City vans are slated to go on sale later this year during the fourth quarter.