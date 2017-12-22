Wilwood introduces big front brake kits for Tacoma

Camarillo, CA-based Wilwood Engineering has introduced two new big front brake kits for 2005-2016 6-lug Toyota Tacoma trucks. The kits are designed to provide increased braking capacity and long-life durability for all types of highway, towing, hauling, off-road and extreme-duty applications.

New big-bore SL6R six piston calipers are mounted with high-performance street compound BP-10 SmartPads over either 12.88-in. or 14.00-in. diameter directional vane rotors to maximize braking capacity based on wheel size, according to Wilwood. A choice of black or red powder coat or 22 additional caliper color options can be combined with either GT slotted or e-coated SRP series drilled and slotted rotors to suit personal styling preference.



MSRP for the kits starts at $1,741.59.