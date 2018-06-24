ELD mandate resulting in fewer HOS violations

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) said hours-of-service violations have decreased since full enforcement of the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate started.

The agency said less than 1% (4,720) of all driver inspections (559,940) have resulted in the driver being cited for operating without a required ELD or automatic on-board recording device since April 1.

The percentage for May was 0.64%, down from 1.36% last summer, prior to the ELD mandate’s initial effective date of Dec. 18. FMCSA posted an infographic on its website, and said it will update the data on a monthly basis.

In a separate development, a bill that could provide HOS flexibility for some truckers has been introduced in the House of Representatives.

The legislation would exempt truckers hauling livestock or agricultural products from HOS rules within 150 miles of their load’s source.