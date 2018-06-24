Menu
ELD File photo
FMCSA said it plans to update information on HOS violations monthly.
Safety>HOS

ELD mandate resulting in fewer HOS violations

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) said hours-of-service violations have decreased since full enforcement of the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate started.

The agency said less than 1% (4,720) of all driver inspections (559,940) have resulted in the driver being cited for operating without a required ELD or automatic on-board recording device since April 1. 

Related: 10 things to know about personal conveyance

The percentage for May was 0.64%, down from 1.36% last summer, prior to the ELD mandate’s initial effective date of Dec. 18. FMCSA posted an infographic on its website, and said it will update the data on a monthly basis. 

In a separate development, a bill that could provide HOS flexibility for some truckers has been introduced in the House of Representatives. 

The legislation would exempt truckers hauling livestock or agricultural products from HOS rules within 150 miles of their load’s source.

TAGS: News Technology Driver Logs Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
driver prepass
Tips to improve your HOS compliance
Jun 18, 2018
Stoneridge offers ELD trade-in program
Jun 11, 2018
Konexial CEO Ken Evans
Konexial offers ELD support, discount for One20 customers
Jun 04, 2018
truck parking i-80 pa
Finding a spot for truck parking can be a battle all its own
May 24, 2018