Honeywell teams with Omnitracs to add electronic logs to its driver workflow solution

Industrial hardware and software company Honeywell has extended its enterprise software suite to enable commercial truck drivers to complete electronic logs and conduct vehicle inspections with one mobile device, helping fleets and drivers comply with the federal electronic logging device (ELD) mandate taking effect in December.

Developed in collaboration with fleet management systems provider Omnitracs, the software runs on Android-based devices such as Honeywell's mobile computers and is designed to help fleets enhance their safety culture, reduce violations and embed accuracy into their work processes, according to Honeywell.

Honeywell offers an integrated system that runs on a single mobile device and guides drivers through the various workflows they complete throughout the day. In addition to completing electronic logs, truck drivers can use Honeywell's solution to communicate with dispatch, review routes and capture signatures for proof-of-delivery.

"Honeywell's solution makes compliance much easier for logistics providers by seamlessly integrating into drivers' workflow processes to create a streamlined and simplified user experience," said Taylor Smith, president of Honeywell's Workflow Solutions business.

"By offering this Omnitracs and Honeywell solution, we can help transportation firms comply with the looming mandates while also improving driver retention rates," contended David Vice, chief sales officer for Omnitracs.

Two major carriers, Holland and Reddaway, announced that they have deployed the software.

"From the beginning, we have worked to create the best possible driver experience with our in-cab technology," said Scott Ware, president of Holland. "To maintain this high-quality driver experience, Honeywell and Omnitracs have worked to integrate the electronic logging solution with our Honeywell workflow applications.

"This integration means our drivers don't have to enter the same information into two systems. It provides a simple and intuitive experience for our drivers working across the systems," he added.