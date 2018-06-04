Konexial offers ELD support, discount for One20 customers

Koonexial just released a support program for electronic logging device (ELD) customers that were affected by the shuttering of the One20 company and the subsequent end of support for its F-ELD device this upcoming June 18.

Konexial is now offering a $50 trade-in credit for customers to switch to Konexial’s My20 ELD, offered at $129.99 for the 9-pin ECM plug-in hardware with a $15-per-month subscription fee. Additionally, customers have the option of choosing the My20 Tower which adds dispatch/fleet-management functionality.

“We want to do everything we can to help the companies and drivers that have been abandoned by their ELD provider, especially with the CVSA’s annual Roadcheck starting this week,” said Ken Evans, the Konexial CEO.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) annual Roadcheck begins Tuesday, June 5, focusing on compliance with hours-of-service (HOS) rules and the ELD mandate. From June 5-7, Inspectors in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will perform detailed safety inspections on thousands of trucks and truck drivers, placing them out of service if not in compliance with regulations or safety standards.

Konexial’s My20 ELD fulfills all FMCSA and CVSA compliance rules, automatically logging a driver’s location, hours-of-service and available capacity.

Konexial My20 ELD customers also have the option of subscribing to the GoLoad dynamic load matching platform, which matches up drivers with extra hours and capacity with available loads from shippers based on location, direction, hours of service, and economic criteria. GoLoad uses the data from My20 ELD to dramatically increase a driver’s earning potential.

When carriers and shippers sign up for GoLoad to book available loads, they agree on three terms — all designed to solve the biggest issues in trucking:

Set Fuel Prices: Fuel prices are set by the platform and are based on average fuel price in the lane on the day of the shipment. Fees for Detention/Delays: Detention at loading and unloading facilities is automatically billed through geo-fencing at the rate of $200 per hour for any time the driver is detained beyond 90 minutes combined at pickup and drop-off locations. Prompt Payment: Freight payments are sent to the carrier 48 hours after the carrier uploads a proof-of-delivery image.

GoLoad is also available as an open API to other ELD and telematics providers.