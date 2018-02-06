Menu
In NACFE39s latest study of fuel efficiency participating fleets saw less of a collective yearoveryear mpg gain from the technologies included on their trucks but it nonetheless amounted to considerable pertruck savings mdash even with a low cost of fuel Photo NACFE
Industry Perspectives>IdeaXchange

Are you ready for diesel's rising price?

Fleets need to constantly look at improving their fuel efficiency because you never know when fuel prices are going to spike upward.

It looks like diesel prices are going up again. I just saw a report that the average price of diesel is now $3 a gallon. Yeah, yeah, I know that is still a far cry from the $4-plus a gallon we saw not too many years ago. But $3 is still higher than it’s been.

And from the US Energy Information Administration, US crude oil production exceeded 10 million barrels per day in November 2017, just shy of the record, which occurred in October 1970. Yes, nearly 50 years ago. I am no expert on fuel costs and all the associated dynamics, but I found these two figures quite interesting.

Seeing diesel prices rise, gives me the opportunity to resurrect an old sermon of mine. That is that fleets need to constantly be looking at improving their fuel efficiency because we never know when fuel prices are going to spike upward.

If you wait until fuel prices climb to invest in fuel efficiency technologies, you will be at a competitive disadvantage over fleets that have been investing regardless of fuel prices. This reminds me of an old axiom: “When is the best day to plant a tree? Well, 20 years ago, would have provided a great tree for shade and enjoyment. But if we didn’t, the best day is today!”

No matter how good a technology is there is always some learning curve for drivers and/or technicians that can result in productivity losses. It is best to iron out all the bugs and get everyone comfortable with the technology while fuel prices are low so there will be less real impact to your bottom line.

I don’t have a crystal ball, so I can’t tell you whether diesel fuel prices will continue to climb or not. I can tell you that historically fuel prices have been volatile and that regardless of price fuel costs are still a fleet’s No. 1 or No. 2 expense. So, start investigating, testing and adopting some of the 85 or so technologies that are available. You’ll likely wish you did.

TAGS: Fuel News Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
shop shot
The benefits of a dedicated shop and technicians — without hassles
Feb 07, 2018
Love39s announced it is expanding its truck maintenance program to all its travel stops nationwide
Technology is no substitute for relationships
Feb 05, 2018
In early results the seven trucks participating in the Run on Less roadshow have averaged 101 mpg with a highest daily fuel efficiency for a single truck of 128 mpg and lowest of 74 mpg Photo Run on Less
On any given day
Jan 31, 2018
Platooning technology could offer a major step forward in cutting truck emissions as well as bring significant improvements to highway safety a panel of researchers at the Advanced Clean Technology ACT Expo said this week
Connected trucks: All the data, all the possibilities
Jan 30, 2018