The benefits of a dedicated shop and technicians — without hassles

There is nothing like having the immediate availability of a shop and service technicians right outside your door to take care of any problem that occurs with your vehicles. Of course that comes with the challenges of having to hire and train technicians, purchase and maintain specialty tooling and manage an inventory of needed parts.

What if you could have all the benefits of having your own shop with none of the hassles?

Dedicated on-site maintenance and repair could be the right direction for your operation. Unlike traditional maintenance and repair outsourcing, with dedicated contract maintenance you get technicians that only work on your vehicles. Plus shops that are specifically set up at your location only allow trucks in your fleet to be kept in top operating condition.

One of the big benefits of a dedicated shop is that maintenance and repair are tailored to your needs and are completed according to your preferred practices and processes. And you never have to wait for service while someone else’s truck, possibly your competitor’s, gets fixed.

And there are a host of other benefits to having dedicated maintenance:

Technicians are scheduled so they are available when you want and need them

Technicians are trained on the intricacies and nuances of your fleet’s equipment

Technicians know the ins and outs as well as the quirks of your operation

Drivers can talk directly to the technicians about their equipment, what they think is wrong and how a certain piece of equipment is acting and reacting

You have the right parts on hand for your needs

Dedicated maintenance shops eliminate the following hassles and instead make them the responsibility of the service provider that manages your shop:

Recruiting, hiring and training of qualified technicians

Staying in compliance with environmental, safety and OSHA regulations

Cost of outfitting and tooling a shop

Cost of parts, tires and fluids, etc.

Cost of diagnostic technology

If you are unsure about outsourcing your maintenance and repair operations, moving to a dedicated shop and technician model may be a good step because it eliminates hassles while leaving you in control of the process. Think of it as having your own shop with none of the downside.