Choosing a contract maintenance provider

There are many companies that say they can provide preventive maintenance and running repairs for fleets on a contract basis. However, there are a number of things you need to find out before turning your vehicles over to an outside service provider. There’s a lot at stake and you want to be sure you are making an informed decision.

Here are a few key areas to explore with any potential maintenance provider.

Find out how many technicians they have along with their training and certification credentials. Also don't forget to ask about ongoing training programs they may provide. Given the complexity and sophistication of today’s tractors, trailers and refrigeration units, you want to make sure their technicians are continually upgrading their skills and staying current. Are the technicians skilled at using diagnostic scan tools and the specialized software needed to properly diagnose and repair your vehicles? Technology: What kind of technology has the service provider invested in? Do they have the latest scan and diagnostic tools? Are they employing technology that monitors your vehicles’ performance as they are moving down the road? Do they analyze telematics and sensor data to help predict when failures will occur? Breakdowns are costly, so anything they can do to find a problem before it causes a roadside emergency is a big plus.

Choosing the right contract maintenance provider for your fleet is a matter of asking questions about their staff, technology, communications protocol and ability to analyze available data. The right answers to your questions will lead you to the provider that is best suited to keep your vehicles running efficiently and economically. And that will keep your customers happy because they will receive their orders in a timely and cost-effective manner.