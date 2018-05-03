It’s electric! ROUSH CleanTech enters market

We’re as proud as new parents to introduce the first-ever fully electric ROUSH Ford F-650 this week at the ACT Expo. The fully operational prototype is just a peek at the line of plug-in battery electric trucks and buses ROUSH will roll out in 2020.

For fleet owners, electric vehicles offer distinct benefits:

Electric vehicles are three times as efficient as gasoline vehicles. More than half of the electrical energy is converted into power that turns the wheels.

A typical electric vehicle can wring 43 miles out of 1 dollar’s worth of electricity. The fuel cost for gasoline-powered cars and SUVs is about four times that much.

Electric vehicles produce zero emissions. (Of course, the life cycle emissions depend on the electricity’s source.)

No matter how clean vehicles are, fleet owners need to know they will deliver. The ROUSH electric trucks and buses, with 700-volt lithium ion batteries, will reach speeds of up to 75 miles per hour. Depending on the battery modules on board, the vehicles’ range can go from 40 to 120 miles.

Related: Roush CleanTech unveils first all-electric truck

A vehicle can recharge using AC in nine to 10 hours. DC fast charge “fills the tank” in just three to four hours. With DC fast charging, a driver can add 60 to 80 miles of range during a 20-minute break. Currently, there are more than 17,000 charging stations in the U.S., with thousands more expected in the coming years.

While our Ford F-650 is the first ever ROUSH CleanTech electric vehicle, we’re no strangers to the technology. Roush has participated with many companies in the development of electric vehicles. And we’re part of Ford’s eQVM program to become advanced fuel qualified modifiers. It’s just the next step in the 40+ year long and successful Roush partnership with Ford.

If you didn’t get to see our bundle of joy at the ACT Expo, we’d be happy to tell you more.

If you have questions about electric trucks or buses and how they could benefit your fleet, leave a comment or call 800.59.ROUSH. You can also join the conversation here.