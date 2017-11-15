Propane is a first responder

Our nation has been hit hard by natural disasters in recent months.

According to the Propane Education & Research Council, propane fuel played a vital role during the recent hurricanes, providing backup power, hot water and hot meals to those in need.

The portability and accessibility of propane make it a stable and reliable fuel to handle emergency situations. Propane generators kept electricity flowing, and vehicles fueled by propane autogas helped police, fire and public safety agents respond to vital situations.

Although propane autogas has a robust nationwide infrastructure, it’s the fuel’s portability that makes it so accessible. Propane can be carried in bobtail trucks — allowing propane-fueled vehicles to refill directly from mobile trucks, wherever they are needed most.

Propane has long been known for its versatility — it can power generators and vehicles. During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, no diesel fuel came into New York ports, but propane supplies weren’t interrupted, and propane autogas school buses were used to get medical personnel to emergency situations and to hospitals.

During Hurricane Irma in September, Pinellas County Schools in Florida used their propane school buses to evacuate residents, including those in nursing homes who were in flood zones. The school district worked with a local propane dealer prior to the storm to develop a fueling plan. During the natural disaster, the propane buses’ tank capacities were sufficient to sustain them through the process of evacuations and in getting students back to school when the coast was clear.

Unfortunately, severe weather isn’t restricted to just a few months a year.

The good news is our nation has a large surplus of propane. According to the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. currently has a stock of 80 million barrels. Last week our nation produced 1.85 million barrels per day and exported half of that. Plus, using American-made propane autogas helps us reach our national energy security goals, create jobs and reduce dependence on imported oil.

Whatever the weather, you need a transportation fuel that’s safe, accessible, stable and reliable for your fleet. Consider propane autogas.

If you have questions about how to put propane autogas to work for you, leave a comment or contact us at 800-59-ROUSH. Or join the conversation here.