Tips for social media success

If you are not currently using social media to promote your business, you are missing an opportunity to increase customer engagement and drive sales, according to Crystal Lindsey of 333 Social Media speaking at a recent NationaLease meeting.

One of the fastest ways to grow your business is through referrals from existing customers. Social media allows you to leverage your existing sphere of influence. Your Google contacts, Facebook friends and LinkedIn contacts are all great sources of new business.

You will need to establish goals. They need to be a tangible, measurable, and realistic representation of of what you hope to accomplish by having a presence on social media.

Lead with value. Share your strengths with your audience and make sure posts underscore the value you bring to the market.

In order to build your social media following, start by liking and commenting on posts on other sites. Make sure you visit your customers’ social media sites and engage in the content posted on those sites.

A good way to keep your social media audience engaged is through story telling branding. Share stories of ways you have helped existing customer be successful. Also spend some time addressing any myths that exist about your company.

While many businesses shy away from social media involvement because they think it generates lots more work, remember social media is a great place to repurpose existing content in smaller, digestible bits.

Social media has become a key element in the sales process. Isn’t it time for you to make sure you have a presence?