Too cold. Won’t work. Paying to warm up.

When discussing propane vs. diesel vehicles, the concern I hear about diesel is “Too cold, won’t work, paying to warm up.”

And that leads to questions about propane, such as:

  • How fast does it fill?
  • Does it have the power?
  • How often will we have to fuel?
  • How long does it take to get service parts?

These are all excellent questions.

The reason fleet managers are asking these questions is because, like all fleet operators, they want to anticipate and minimize down time. They also want to uncover hidden operating costs.

In the end, propane checks all the boxes. ROUSH CleanTech has more than 18,000 propane autogas-powered vehicles on the road with over 600 million miles accumulated. Our evidence manual carries a lot of data and a lot of credibility. 

When speaking with fleet managers, I always ask a question back, and it goes like this: How many hours do you pay for technicians to warm up the diesel fuel every morning to get your trucks and vans up and running (another hidden diesel fuel operating cost)? I found this recent picture and it really is worth a thousand words — or hundreds of thousands of dollars in hidden costs over its lifetime.

