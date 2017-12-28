Fleet Owner’s Top 10 blogs of 2017

Throughout the year, Fleet Owner’s editors produced a wide variety of blog entries based on their perceptions of what’s going on in the industry. The ELD mandate – no surprise here – was one of the most discussed, controversial topics this year. In addition, e-commerce and the latest technologies ranked pretty high on the list.

Here is a look at our most popular blogs in 2017. Click the links to read the original post.

No. 10: The supply chain is going digital. Is trucking ready to follow?

The material handling, logistics and supply chain trade association MHI recently unveiled its 2017 annual industry report, compiled with the help of consulting firm Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu Limited, and I think its title says it all: Next-Generation Supply Chains: Digital, On-Demand and Always-On.

No. 9: 'Encouraging sign': Navistar finds turnaround in new LT tractor, A26 engine

While Wall Street prognosticators found Navistar International Corp.’s latest earnings report “disappointing,” for truck customers there are new products to be excited about (notably the International LT tractor and A26 engine) and, most importantly, the renewed viability of a major truck and engine manufacturer means more OEM competition—and that’s good news indeed.

No. 8: Is a truck driver retirement wave beginning to rise?

A long-awaited facet of the ongoing truck driver shortage may now be starting to form, if a recent survey’s data is correct: a wave of retirements is building that will speed up the depletion of industry’s professional driver corps.

No. 7: Doing the math on the ELD mandate

Talking about the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate these days is like opening up Pandora’s Box – a lot of negatives come screaming out, with the lid slammed shut before “hope” gets a chance to escape.

In the eyes of many within trucking, the ELD mandate is nothing but a burden – a significant extra cost that can’t be recouped via “savings” such as by jettisoning pencil and paper recordkeeping.

No. 6: Must read: Court nominee’s lively dissent in trucking case

I am not a lawyer but I am a writer, and based on my quick read of a couple of his opinions, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is wonderful. I just can't tell whether he's a devout pedant or a sly and merry prankster. I'd like to think he's both. Regardless, he's concerned that the federal government is too big and too powerful.

No. 5: Why Amazon dominates freight world discussions

Frankly, it’s not too surprising that e-commerce mega-retailer Amazon is perceived as the proverbial 900-lb. gorilla of the freight world right now. [And let me tell you, a 900-lb. gorilla is a BIG gorilla; but not as big as this one …]

No. 4: Not to make fun of YRC’s trucks, but …

It’s becoming a noted axiom in trucking these days that new trucks, despite an often bigger sticker price, offer better fuel economy and overall improvement in life cycle costs versus older equipment.

Now, this is sure to be a topic that breeds more than a few arguments. But I recently came across a humorous take on this subject at the expense of LTL operator YRC Freight.

No. 3: Ten transportation trends to watch in 2017

What were some of the broader transportation trends trucking CEOs should keep their eyes on as we hurdle into 2017 and beyond?

For example, how will domestic migration patterns affect freight flows? Will the increasing automation of just about everything lead to job losses in the freight industry as well as the global economy as a whole? Could transportation infrastructure investments and rising energy “self-sufficiency” in the U.S. prime the country for big economic growth?

No. 2: The reasons behind the anti-ELD rage

As a surprise to probably no one, thousands of truckers oppose the imposition of the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate and they worked hard to either delay or scuttle it; primarily via Congressional legislation.

The rants against ELDs, especially on social media, can get heated and incorporate plenty of profanity at times (something I can attest to where my Twitter feed is concerned).

No. 1: Will a last-ditch move to delay the ELD mandate succeed?

The recent legislative effort to delay the impending electronic logging device (ELD) mandate this December may actually be on firmer ground than many might expect for a simple reason: the agency in charge of overseeing the mandate, namely the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), may not be ready to enforce it.

