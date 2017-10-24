Menu
The Rogersrsquo Rangers Bridge which connects New Hampshire and Vermont along US Route 2 was selected for a FASTLANE grant Photo New Hampshire DOT

The Rogers’ Rangers Bridge, which connects New Hampshire and Vermont along U.S. Route 2, was selected for a FASTLANE grant. (Photo: New Hampshire DOT)

News>Infrastructure

DOT proposes $78 million for FASTLANE infrastructure grants

Seven small grant projects focus on freight mobility in rural areas

The Department of Transportation has publicized a list of 10 infrastructure projects it hopes to provide funding for under the FASTLANE Small Project program for fiscal 2017.

DOT’s $78.88 million proposal is currently undergoing a congressional review. Seven of the 10 proposed grants are targeted for projects in rural areas to increase freight mobility, DOT said.

“These targeted investments will assist communities in building infrastructure systems that will improve safety for the traveling public and provide increased access to greater long-term economic opportunity,” said DOT secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Details of all 10 of the projects are available through the link.

DOT also said it is accepting applications until Nov. 2 for fiscal 2017 large projects and fiscal 2018 large and small projects.

TAGS: Collision Prevention
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials AASHTO sees the Report Card as evidence that underinvesting in transportation infrastructure is quotfailing Americaquot Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner
America's infrastructure gets a D+, again
Mar 09, 2017
Deputy Secretary of Transportation Victor Mendez speaking at AASHTO39s annual Washington Briefing meeting Photo by Sean KilcarrFleet Owner
DOT to release $800 million in freight project grants
Feb 25, 2016
DOT Secretary Elaine Chao told a Senate panel streamlining the permitting process is key to getting highway projects built quickly
Senators urge Chao to maintain TIGER grants
May 17, 2017
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao at 2017 ATA MC&E
Chao says no infrastructure bill before tax reform
Oct 23, 2017