DOT proposes $78 million for FASTLANE infrastructure grants

The Department of Transportation has publicized a list of 10 infrastructure projects it hopes to provide funding for under the FASTLANE Small Project program for fiscal 2017.

DOT’s $78.88 million proposal is currently undergoing a congressional review. Seven of the 10 proposed grants are targeted for projects in rural areas to increase freight mobility, DOT said.

“These targeted investments will assist communities in building infrastructure systems that will improve safety for the traveling public and provide increased access to greater long-term economic opportunity,” said DOT secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Details of all 10 of the projects are available through the link.

DOT also said it is accepting applications until Nov. 2 for fiscal 2017 large projects and fiscal 2018 large and small projects.