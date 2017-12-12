New low viscosity engine oils from Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is rolling out a series of low viscosity fully-synthetic truck engine oils under its Phillips and Kendall brand names formulated to meet the new CK-4 and FA-4 standards while also offering truck operators a chance to achieve fuel economy gains.

Tony Negri, commercial products director at Phillips 66, said the new 5W-30 full synthetic oils that are part of this rollout will deliver additional benefits to diesel trucks by increasing fuel savings without sacrificing engine protection.

“The unique properties of this new generation of low viscosity oil will most benefit trucks rolling off the assembly lines this year and in the future,” Negri noted. “In addition to improving fuel economy, the new oils extend oil change intervals, and provide the enhanced wear protection that our customers have come to expect.”

“We’ve spent the past four years testing and formulating these four new products to ensure they meet and exceed specifications from the major OEMs,” added Shawn Ewing, coordinator product technical services-commercial at Phillips 66.

The company said its new FA-4 5W-30 Phillips 66 Triton FE and Kendall SHP FE diesel engine oils are OEM certified for Cummins CES 20087 and Detroit Diesel DFS 93K223 and contain an enhanced additive system that provides increased engine protection of critical engine parts, despite the lower high temperature/high shear (HTHS) requirements of the FA-4 standard.

They also offer the potential to boost fuel economy, pointing out that a series of Class 8 fleet test vehicles using FA-4 5W-30 Phillips 66 Triton FE and Kendall SHP FE delivered a 2% fuel economy improvement, while a Ford Transit Class 6 test vehicle showed a 3% fuel economy improvement when using FA-4 5W-30.

Meanwhile, the new CK-4 5W-30 Phillips 66 Triton Euro and Kendall SHP Euro diesel engine oils that meet CK-4 performance requirements is backward serviceable for use in older diesel engines. They meet ACEA E6, MB 228.51, CES 20086, DFS 93K222, and other OEM specifications and are specially formulated for compatibility with exhaust after-treatment systems using diesel particulate filters (DPF), diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC) and/or selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems.

Phillips 66 noted its new CK-4 oils are also full-synthetic formulations to SAE 5W-30 viscosity grades, providing excellent low-temperature properties for better performance in harsh winter climates.

The company added that fleet tests using 5W-30 CK-4 Phillips 66 Triton Euro or Kendall SHP Euro 5W-30 delivered up to a 1.5% fuel economy benefit.

“These cutting-edge FA-4 and CK-4 5W-30 oils represent the new horizon for the heavy-duty industry,” noted Negri. “Phillips 66 and Kendall products are leading the way by delivering fuel savings, extended drain intervals and less downtime across several classes of commercial vehicles.”