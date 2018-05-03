Shell's 'Starship Project' gears up for cross-country journey

LONG BEACH, CA. Shell’s "Starship Project" truck has already logged 5,000 miles, and is gearing up for a cross-country trip to showcase ways fleets can improve their freight-ton efficiency.

The sleek tractor-trailer, initially shown in March, was on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo. It features numerous technologies that allows the truck to go further with less fuel, including solar panels and Shell Rotella T6 Ultra 5W-30, a low-viscosity engine oil.

Later this month, the truck will begin a cross-country trip from San Diego to Florida. It will be fully loaded, and the North American Council on Freight Efficiency will validate the results.

The truck will make several stops along the way to its final destination of Jacksonville, where Shell will then present the results of the journey to the public.

The Starship is a partnership between Shell and truck maker AirFlow. It incorporates currently available technologies to create the “hyper fuel-efficient truck,” Shell said.