Bendix brake training school plans 24 in-person sessions

From spring through fall 2018, Bendix will offer 24 in-person Bendix Brake Training School sessions. Offered by Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake, this year’s training school opens Tuesday, March 6, in Memphis, Tennessee. Classes are scheduled into December, with sessions in 18 U.S. states and 20 cities. Registration is open for the complete schedule.

“At Bendix, our dedication to supporting professional technicians – at all skill levels – goes hand-in-hand with our mission to improve highway safety by advancing braking technology and safety systems,” said Lance Hansen, North America regional vice president of fleet/trailer sales and service engineering at Bendix. “Technicians have the vital responsibility of keeping commercial vehicles in good working condition and operating safely. To keep them at the leading edge of today’s rapidly evolving technologies, these men and women must be equipped with the most up-to-date operational and service knowledge available – the Bendix program provides that through our in-depth, hands-on training program.”

The Bendix Service Engineering Team, which conducts the training, represents more than a century of collective years of comprehensive, practical commercial vehicle service and troubleshooting experience, the company noted. Previously known as the Bendix Service, Warranty, and Training (SWAT) team, the Service Engineering Team members are experts on air and foundation brake systems.

Comprehensive Course

During Bendix Brake Training School’s three-day sessions, maintenance professionals learn the description, operation, and service of the entire range of foundation and air brake system components.

The curriculum provides authorized training in Bendix products and services, including:

Bendix brand air disc brakes

Antilock braking systems (ABS)

SmarTire Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) by Bendix CVS

SmarTire Trailer-Link TPMS by Bendix CVS trailer system

AutoVue Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System from Bendix CVS

Bendix ESP Electronic Stability Program full-stability system

Bendix Wingman Advanced – A Collision Mitigation Technology

Bendix Wingman Fusion

Classroom lectures address foundation brake and air brake system components, including air compressors, valves, slack adjusters, brake chambers, shoes, and drums. Other system aspects detailed in the intensive coursework include the fundamentals of compressed air, and tactics for air system failure diagnosis and troubleshooting. Visual aids, product cutaways, and operational demonstration boards enable up-close component study and hands-on learning. Bendix experts also discuss the commercial vehicle regulatory landscape, including federal regulations requiring full-stability technology. The cost of enrollment per person is $350 USD.

Industry Support

More than 70,000 people have completed Bendix training during the past decade, according to the company. The Bendix Online Brake School at brake-school.com offers a regularly updated curriculum covering all aspects of electronics and air brake maintenance. New content is added to the site regularly.

The company recommends that each student complete the online air brake training before taking the in-person training.

Bendix’s multimedia center at knowledge-dock.com offers blog posts, podcasts, videos, and more on a range of trucking-related topics, including advanced safety technology development, driver assistance systems, and the commercial vehicle regulatory landscape.

Class size for the 2018 in-person Bendix Brake Training School is limited, and enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration may be completed online at bendix.com or foundationbrakes.com; by phone at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE, option 3; by email at [email protected]; or via fax (216-651-3261).