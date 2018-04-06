Diesel Laptops acquires Pocketfleet Diagnostic Solutions

Diesel Laptops purchased the PF-Diagnose software diagnostic program from Pocketfleet Diagnostic Solutions. Pocketfleet provides diagnostic software solutions

for the commercial trucking, automotive, agricultural and marine industries.

PF-Diagnose is a universal software program that connects to virtually any truck, trailer, automobile, earth moving equipment, marine engine, generator, and any more. This program reads both SAE diagnostic codes and OEM flash codes, shows live data, contain reporting functions, graphing functions, and much more. The software will read all available computers on vehicles, including gas, diesel, transmission, ABS, body controllers, and many more.

“PF-Diagnose was the very first program our company ever sold, so it has a special place here at Diesel Laptops," said Tyler Robertson, owner and CEO of Diesel Laptops. "The entire Diesel Laptops family is excited to bring the program in-house and continue development on it.”

Don Laverdure, Vice President and creator of PF-Diagnose, added, “Diesel Laptops has done a great job in marketing and selling this program, and they have the resources to take it to the next level. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Diesel Laptops and see where they can take it.”

PF-Diagnose is available for purchase as stand-alone software, bundled with an adapter, or on a complete diagnostic kit that includes a variety of other software such as repair information.